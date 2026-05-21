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Maruti Suzuki to hike prices across models by up to Rs 30,000 from June

The company has decided to increase prices of its models across its portfolio by up to Rs 30,000 with effect from June 2026, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 14:00 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 14:00 IST
Business NewsAutomobileMaruti Suzukicompanies

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