<p>New Delhi: Car market leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maruti-suzuki">Maruti Suzuki</a> India on Thursday said it will hike prices of its vehicles prices across models by up to Rs 30,000 from June 2026 citing inflationary pressures and adverse cost environment.</p>.<p>The company has decided to increase prices of its models across its portfolio by up to Rs 30,000 with effect from June 2026, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.</p>.Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia post record sales in April.<p>"For the past few months, the company has been making continuous efforts to mitigate the cost impact to the extent possible through cost reduction measures," it added.</p>.<p>However, it further said, "With inflationary pressures now at elevated levels and the adverse cost environment persisting, the company has to pass on a portion of the increased costs to the market, while continuing to ensure that the impact on customers is kept to the minimum extent possible." Maruti Suzuki India currently sells a range of vehicles from entry level S-Presso to premium utility vehicle Invicto priced between Rs 3.49 lakh and Rs 28.7 lakh (ex-showroom).</p>.<p>Last year in September after GST 2.0 kicked in, the company had cut prices of entry-level model S Presso by up to Rs 1,29,600; Alto K10 by up to Rs 1,07,600; Celerio by Rs 94,100 and Wagon-R by up to Rs 79,600, among others.</p>