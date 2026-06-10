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Mass hiring ends in IT sector as AI era begins: TCS Chairman

While ruling out layoffs, he said the company would focus on acquiring the right talent while expanding the use of AI agents.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 22:37 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 22:37 IST
Artificial IntelligenceJobsTCSHiring

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