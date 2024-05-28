May enter into health insurance; can explore inorganic options: LIC Chairman

During the entire financial year ended March 2024, the insurer earned a profit of Rs 40,676 crore as compared to Rs 36,397 crore in the previous fiscal. The total premium income for the year ended March 2024 was Rs 4,75,070 crore as compared to Rs 4,74,005 crore in the year ended March 2023. A total of 2,03,92,973 policies were sold in the individual segment in FY24 as compared to 2,04,28,937 policies sold previous fiscal. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per share for 2023-24 subject to approval of shareholders, Mohanty said. Earlier, during the year an interim dividend of Rs 4 was declared and paid to shareholders of the corporation. Therefore, he said, the total interim and recommended final dividend aggregates to Rs 10 per share.