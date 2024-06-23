Mcap of three of top-10 most valued firms jumps Rs 1.06 lakh cr; HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank shine

While HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Infosys were the gainers from the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Hindustan Unilever and ITC faced a combined erosion to the tune of Rs 1,01,769.1 crore.