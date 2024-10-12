Home
Meesho announces nine days of paid leave for all staff after promising festive season sales

Social media users were pleased with the company for thinking about the health and well-being of their employees before profits.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 06:41 IST

Comments

One user wrote in the comments section of the post, "I can not even imagine this in the current hustle-type work Culture across all Industries. Incredible, Meesho. You guys have set an example."

Someone also pointed out how the company is actually giving only three days off including weekends: "Exclude 26th-27th Oct (weekend) and 2nd-3rd Nov (weekend). Exclude 31st Oct (Diwali) and Nov 1st (Karnataka holiday) as well. It’s not 9 days, effectively it is 3 days." Other users were quick to point out how difficult it is to manage so many days without work for a company: "Difficult to afford a leave to the entire company for even a single day that too during festival time when you will expect more sales & e-commerce do work on weekends."

This news comes in the wake of a number of incidents where reports are surfacing of young professionals suffering health woes and even some succumbing to work pressure in the corporate environment.

Published 12 October 2024, 06:41 IST
