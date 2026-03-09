Meesho gets Rs 1,500 crore tax notice

<p>Bengaluru: E-commerce platform Meesho shares fell nearly 10% on Monday after it received an income tax demand notice of around Rs 1,500 crore, including interest. The company is currently evaluating the Assessment Order and does not concur with the observations and adjustments made in the Assessment Order. It believes that it has adequate legal and factual grounds to contest the same and is taking necessary steps to protect its interest, Meesho said in a BSE filing.</p><p>The company received the notice on March 6 for the assessment year 2023-24.</p><p>The filing said that the demand order is based on certain additions and adjustments to the income reported by the company.</p>.Meesho posts 12-fold jump in Q3 net loss to Rs 491 crore despite 31% revenue growth.<p>The e-commerce firm said that a similar demand order was issued for the assessment year 2022-23 as well, which it disclosed in detail in the prospectus filed on December 5, 2025.</p><p>"As indicated therein, the High Court of Karnataka, by an order dated April 17, 2025, granted an interim stay on such demand notice, and the matter is currently pending. The Assessment Order along with the Demand Notice does not have any major adverse impact on the Company's financial position, operations, or other activities," the company added in a filing.</p><p>For the quarter ended December 2025, the company posted a 12-fold y-o-y increase in its consolidated net loss to Rs 490.7 crore compared to Rs 37.4 crore in the same quarter last year. In its first quarterly results post-IPO, the company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,517.6 crore for the December quarter, a 31% increase compared to Rs 2,678.6 crore.</p><p>Shares of the company closed at Rs 143.20 on Monday, down 9.99% compared to the previous close on the BSE. </p>