<p>Shanghai/Beijing: When He Tingbo was put in charge of Huawei's chip development in 2003, the young engineer was handed an annual budget of $400 million and a mandate that would eventually put her at the centre of China's most consequential technology effort.</p><p>More than two decades later, He, often described in Chinese technology circles as Huawei's "chip queen", has become one of the company's most important executives and a symbol of China's determination to survive U.S. sanctions and build a self-reliant semiconductor business.</p>.China's Huawei Technologies posts 2.2% growth in annual revenue.<p>He is president of Huawei's semiconductor business and director of its Scientist Committee. She is also one of only two women on Huawei's 17-member board, alongside Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of founder Ren Zhengfei and Huawei's rotating chairwoman.</p>.Trump Has Made Himself Commander in Chief of the Chip Industry.<p>Her latest public appearance on Monday, a keynote address titled "New Semiconductor Path in Practice" at the IEEE International Symposium on Circuits and Systems in Shanghai, places her at the centre of a global debate over what comes after Moore's Law.</p><p>For decades, chip progress was driven by shrinking transistors and packing more of them onto a single chip, making computers faster, cheaper and more energy efficient, a pattern known as Moore's Law. But as semiconductor scaling approaches lithographic and atomic limits, Moore's Law has become less effective, forcing the industry to find new ways to boost performance.</p><p>For Huawei, that challenge arrived earlier and more brutally than for many rivals. U.S. sanctions beginning in 2019 cut the company off key foreign chip technologies and leading-edge manufacturing, threatening its businesses from smartphones to telecommunications equipment.</p><p>New U.S. curbs subsequently put many of Huawei's domestic partners and competitors in a similar predicament, increasing the importance of post-Moore's Law semiconductor technologies.</p><p>He introduced on Monday what Huawei calls the Tau Scaling Law, a principle the Chinese technology company says can guide chip development as Moore's Law weakens.</p><p>Huawei said her team has spent the past six years applying it and has mass-produced 381 chips based on the approach.</p><p>The principle argues that the semiconductor industry should shift its focus from shrinking transistors to speeding up transmission speeds across devices, circuits, chips and computing systems.</p> <p>30-YEAR HUAWEI VETERAN</p><p>He's career has largely tracked Huawei's global rise, its years of struggle following U.S. sanctions, and then a rebirth as the core driver of China's mission to become a high-tech juggernaut.</p><p>Born in 1969 in Changsha in the southern province of Hunan, she joined Huawei in 1996 as an engineer after earning a dual bachelor's degree in semiconductor physics and communication engineering and also a master's degree from Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications.</p><p>In 2004, the company formally established HiSilicon, its chip design unit, which He helped build from a small internal department into one of the world's broadest semiconductor operations.</p><p>Under her leadership, Huawei developed capabilities across system-on-chip design, optoelectronics, and advanced packaging.</p><p>The portfolio eventually spanned smartphones, artificial intelligence, general-purpose processors, telecommunications, networking and consumer electronics, playing a significant part in Huawei's 2025 revenue of 880.9 billion yuan ($130 billion).</p><p>After sanctions hit, He became closely associated with Huawei's internal survival effort. In a widely circulated 2019 letter to HiSilicon employees, she said the unit was "building a backup lifeline for Huawei and for the whole country." ($1 = 6.7810 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Che Pan and Eduardo Baptista; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)</p>