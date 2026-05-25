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Meet He Tingbo, the Huawei's 'chip queen', who has her name etched in China's tech folklore

He Tingbo introduced what Huawei calls the Tau ‌Scaling Law, a principle the Chinese technology company says can guide chip development as Moore's Law weakens.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 08:22 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 08:22 IST

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