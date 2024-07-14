Mercedes-Benz mulls assembling more EVs in India to meet zero emission, carbon neutrality goals

New Delhi: German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz is considering assembling more electric vehicles at its plant in India not merely to gain cost advantage but also to meet its zero emission mobility and carbon neutral setup goals, according to a senior company official.

Mercedes-Benz India, which currently assembles its flagship electric luxury sedan EQS at its Chakan unit, is considering localisation of other models depending on demand.

"Our final goal is zero emission mobility and carbon neutral setup, which not only means about tailpipe emissions, but also from the recyclability of the car, to the carbon footprint that we generate by producing these cars," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Santosh Iyer told PTI.

He further said,"We have to look at this holistically and therefore producing EVs was the logical step and we will continue in that direction as the market demand changes." Iyer was replying to a query over Mercedes-Benz India's long-term plans for local assembly of EVs in India.