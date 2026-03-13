<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mercedes-benz">Mercedes-Benz</a> India on Friday said that it will hike vehicle prices by around 2 per cent from April to offset the impact of forex volatility and increase in input costs.</p>.<p>Mercedes-Benz India Vice President (Sales & Marketing) Brendon Sissing said, "Starting April 1, we will be implementing a price correction of around 2 per cent across our portfolio."</p>.No price reduction; India-EU FTA to drive tech innovation in auto sector: Mercedes-Benz India chief.<p>He said that the decision is largely driven by continued forex volatility, particularly the sustained depreciation of the rupee against the euro, along with rising input costs.</p>.<p>Sissing added, "While we always strive to absorb cost pressures, some price adjustment becomes necessary to maintain business sustainability. Our focus remains on ensuring minimal impact on customers while continuing to deliver best-in-class products and experiences."</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>