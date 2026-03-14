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Meta planning sweeping layoffs as AI costs mount

No date has been set for ‌the cuts and the magnitude has ​not been finalized, the people said.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 01:36 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 01:36 IST
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