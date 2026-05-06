<p>Meta is building a highly personalized artificial intelligence assistant to carry out everyday tasks for its billions of users, the <em>Financial Times</em> reported on Tuesday, as the company faces investor scrutiny over its escalating AI spending.</p><p>The social media giant is developing agentic tools, including an advanced digital assistant powered by its new Muse Spark AI model, the <em>FT</em> said, citing people familiar with the matter.</p><p>The assistant is being tested internally by a group of staff and the goal was to develop a product similar to OpenClaw, according to the report.</p>.Meta discontinues AI Avatar feature on WhatsApp Messenger.<p>OpenClaw, which is owned by OpenAI, can connect several hardware and software tools and learn from the data produced with much less human intervention than a chatbot.</p><p>Separately, The Information reported that Meta is training an internal AI agent codenamed "Hatch," inspired by OpenClaw, with the goal of completing internal testing by the end of June.</p><p>Meta plans to integrate the separate agentic shopping tool into its Instagram service and is targeting a launch before the fourth quarter of this year, according to The Information.</p><p>Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.</p><p>The Facebook and Instagram parent raised its annual capital spending forecast late last month, signaling plans to pour billions more into AI infrastructure even as it confronts potential losses from a global youth backlash against social media.</p>