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Meta plans advanced 'agentic' AI assistant for users

The Information ‌reported that Meta is training an ‌internal AI agent codenamed 'Hatch,' inspired by OpenClaw, with ‌the goal of completing internal ‌testing by the end of June.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 23:29 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 23:29 IST
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