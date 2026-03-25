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Meta is laying off hundreds of  employees

Reuters reported earlier this ⁠month that Meta was ‌planning sweeping layoffs that ​could affect 20 per cent or more of the company's workforce.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 15:51 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 15:51 IST
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