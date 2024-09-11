Microsoft acquires Rs 520 crore land parcel in Pune

Bengaluru: Global tech giant Microsoft has acquired a Rs 519.72 crore land parcel in Pune’s Hinjewadi, revealed Square Yards on Wednesday as per the registration document.
The transaction was registered in August 2024 wherein Microsoft’s Indian arm, Microsoft Corporation (India) Private Limited, purchased 66,414.5 square metres (approximately 16.4 acres) of land in Hinjewadi from Indo Global Infotech City LLP.
In recent years, Microsoft’s investments in India's commercial real estate sector have increased, spanning data centres, development centres, and flexible office spaces.
Earlier this year, Microsoft secured 48 acres of land in Hyderabad for Rs 267 crore. In 2022, the company acquired a 25-acre plot in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra for Rs 328 crore. Both deals are part of Microsoft’s strategy to expand its presence in India, particularly within its data centre operations.
The company's network of data centres includes locations in Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai.
Currently, the company's workforce in India includes over 23,000 employees across cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune.
Published 11 September 2024, 17:42 IST