Microsoft acquires Rs 520 crore land parcel in Pune

Earlier this year, Microsoft secured 48 acres of land in Hyderabad for Rs 267 crore. In 2022, the company acquired a 25-acre plot in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra for Rs 328 crore. Both deals are part of Microsoft’s strategy to expand its presence in India, particularly within its data centre operations.

The company's network of data centres includes locations in Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai.

Currently, the company's workforce in India includes over 23,000 employees across cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune.