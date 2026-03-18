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Microsoft considers legal action over USD 50 billion Amazon-OpenAI cloud deal, FT reports

Microsoft was one of OpenAI's ‌earliest investors, infusing $1 billion in the firm in 2019 and $10 billion at the beginning of 2023.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 07:53 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 07:53 IST
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