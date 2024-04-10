Microsoft, NetEase to re-launch Warcraft and other games in China

Hong Kong: China's NetEase and US games peer Microsoft said on Wednesday they will bring popular titles including "World of Warcraft" back to China after a fallout involving the developer that ended an almost 15-year partnership.

The pair said they are working to bring online games from Blizzard Entertainment, a subsidiary of Activision Blizzard which Microsoft bought last year, back to the world's second-largest economy, starting this summer. NetEase was the publisher of Blizzard games in China from 2008 to 2023.

"We at Blizzard are thrilled to reestablish our partnership with NetEase and to work together, with deep appreciation for the collaboration between our teams, to deliver legendary gaming experiences to players in China," said Blizzard Entertainment President Johanna Faries in a joint statement.

NetEase and Microsoft also said they have agreed to explore bringing NetEase titles to Microsoft's Xbox and other gaming platforms.

This "might be more consequential in the long run for NetEase as it is aspiring to increase its overseas exposure," said Nomura head of China internet equity research Jialong Shi.

NetEase's share price rose about 2% in Wednesday morning trade, adding to an around 3% gain on Tuesday fuelled by news of the impending announcement from China's second-largest video games company by revenue after Tencent.