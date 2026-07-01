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Microsoft to cut under 2.5% of workforce in latest layoffs

The layoffs will impact ​thousands of roles, ⁠including sales and consulting, as well as jobs at the Xbox gaming division, the Business Insider report said.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 01:09 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 01:09 IST
Business NewsMicrosoft

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