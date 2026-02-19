Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Microsoft to invest $50 billion on AI infra in Global South

According to Microsoft’s Vice Chair and President Brad Smith, the proposed investment includes $17.5 billion announced for India.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 23:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 23:33 IST
Business NewsMicrosoftAIcompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us