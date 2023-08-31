Home
Microsoft to unbundle Teams from Office to allay EU antitrust concerns

Last Updated 31 August 2023, 08:13 IST

Microsoft will unbundle its chat and video app Teams from its Office product and make it easier for rival products to work with its software, the US company said on Thursday in a move aimed at staving off a possible EU antitrust fine.

The proposed changes came after a month after the European Commission launched an investigation into Microsoft's tying of Office and Teams following a complaint by Salesforce-owned workspace messaging app Slack in 2020.

Microsoft's preliminary concessions failed to address concerns.

(Published 31 August 2023, 08:13 IST)
