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Microsoft's biggest India data center on track to go live in mid-2026, executive says

The company announced ⁠late last ‌year that it would invest $17.5 billion in India, its biggest outlay in Asia, on top ‌of the $3 billion pledged at the start of 2025.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 13:21 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 13:21 IST
Business NewsIndiaMicrosoftData centre

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