Microsoft's biggest India data center on track to go live in mid-2026, executive says

<p>Microsoft's biggest data center in India is on track to open by mid-2026, its country head said on Tuesday, as the tech giant spends heavily to bolster its position in one of the world's largest markets for artificial intelligence services.</p><p>There's "massive demand" for Azure cloud services and the $30-a-month Copilot 365 AI assistant in the country, Puneet Chandok, president, Microsoft India and South Asia, told <em>Reuters</em>.</p>.AI Impact: After Google, Microsoft offers voluntary retirement scheme in the US.<p>Like rivals Alphabet and Amazon, Microsoft sees India as a potentially profitable market for AI thanks to its more than 1 billion internet users and deep tech talent.</p><p>Tapping that market is crucial as it looks to prove to investors that its massive bet on AI will pay off.</p><p>The company announced late last year that it would invest $17.5 billion in India, its biggest outlay in Asia, on top of the $3 billion pledged at the start of 2025. That includes a new data center in the southern tech hub of Hyderabad, where Microsoft already has a significant presence.</p><p>"We are the ones who are bringing this to life quickly, the fastest out of the gates," Chandok said of the company's data center build-out, adding that the Hyderabad facility would be its biggest in India without disclosing exact capacity.</p><p>The increasing capacity would be used to serve its growing customer base for Copilot in India, including IT giants such as Infosys, Cognizant and Tata Consultancy Services - all of which have about 50,000 licenses each.</p>.Google Gemini AI app can now generate Docs, PDFs, Microsoft Excel Sheets and more.<p>Chandok also said that several of the AI features Microsoft is rolling out are being developed in India, where the company employs more than 22,000 people across cities.</p><p>Hiring staff to develop the features is getting tougher as demand exceeds supply, causing a "war for talent," Chandok said.</p><p>"The challenges in India are the same as everywhere else in the world."</p>