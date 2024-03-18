JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Minus Zero, Ashok Leyland join hands for autonomous trucking solutions

Minus Zero CEO and Co-founder Gagandeep Reehal said Ashok Leyland brings decades of experience in delivering high quality products at scale and the partnership will help accelerate autonomous driving in India and globally.
Last Updated 18 March 2024, 16:13 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Autonomous driving technology startup Minus Zero has entered into an alliance with commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland for autonomous trucking solutions.

The initial focus of this collaboration will be on developing tailored autonomous trucking solutions for ports, factory operations, and corporate campuses, the company said in a statement.

Future endeavours include expanding into hub-to-hub applications and long-haul trucking, subject to evolving regulatory frameworks surrounding autonomous driving, it added.

Minus Zero CEO and Co-founder Gagandeep Reehal said Ashok Leyland brings decades of experience in delivering high quality products at scale and the partnership will help accelerate autonomous driving in India and globally.

"Ashok Leyland has been looking for ways to reduce the cost of logistics in India in line with the government's National Logistics Policy. We see a role for autonomous driving in select sectors in achieving this and we have been partnering pioneering startups in this area," Ashok Leyland Chief Technology Officer N Saravanan said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 March 2024, 16:13 IST)
Ashok LeylandTruckBuisness News

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT