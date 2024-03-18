Minus Zero, Ashok Leyland join hands for autonomous trucking solutions

New Delhi: Autonomous driving technology startup Minus Zero has entered into an alliance with commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland for autonomous trucking solutions.

The initial focus of this collaboration will be on developing tailored autonomous trucking solutions for ports, factory operations, and corporate campuses, the company said in a statement.

Future endeavours include expanding into hub-to-hub applications and long-haul trucking, subject to evolving regulatory frameworks surrounding autonomous driving, it added.