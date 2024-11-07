Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Mitsubishi Electric Group company Climaveneta to invest Rs 400 crore in Karnataka plant

Presently the company has a work force of 300, which would be doubled in the next five years.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 11:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2024, 11:13 IST
Business NewsKarnataka NewsBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us