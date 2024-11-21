Moody's says indictment of Gautam Adani on bribery charges credit negative for group

<p>New Delhi: Moody's Ratings on Thursday said it will look at Adani group's governance practices when assessing the ports-to-energy conglomerate's ability to access capital in the aftermath of indictment of the group head Gautam Adani on bribery charges.</p>.<p>"The indictment of Adani Group's chairman and other senior officials on bribery charges is credit negative for the group's companies," Moody's Ratings said in a statement.</p>.'Baseless': Adani Group vows to take legal recourse after US bribery indictment.<p>Billionaire Gautam Adani has been charged by US prosecutors for allegedly being part of a scheme to pay over $250 million (about Rs 2,100 crore) bribe to Indian officials in exchange of favourable terms for solar power contracts.</p>.<p>"Our main focus when assessing Adani Group is on the ability of the group's companies to access capital to meet their liquidity requirements and on its governance practices," Moody's said.</p>