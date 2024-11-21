Home
Moody's says indictment of Gautam Adani on bribery charges credit negative for group

'The indictment of Adani Group's chairman and other senior officials on bribery charges is credit negative for the group's companies,' Moody's Ratings said in a statement.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 08:44 IST

Published 21 November 2024, 08:44 IST
