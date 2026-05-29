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Moody's upgrades Reliance to Baa1 on strong balance sheet, diversified businesses

The agency added that Reliance's scale, diversified earnings streams and limited dependence on government-linked revenues support its ability to generate stable earnings through economic cycles.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 16:17 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 16:17 IST
Business NewsMoody'sReliance

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