'More layoffs in 2024, but...' Google CEO Sundar Pichai tells employees

The layoff 'season' among the top tech companies around the globe has been going on for a few years now and Google is among the top IT giants to have laid off thousands of employees since 2023. The layoffs at the Alphabet-owned company have continued in 2024 as well, though in a more gradual manner.

The employees have been curious about their fate at the company as several reports, as well as Google CEO Sundar Pichai himself, have indicated that the tech giant will continue to cut off on its workforce to "improve velocity". To resolve the apprehensions among the employees, Pichai responded to their questions regarding job cuts at a company-wide all hands meeting held recently.