Motorbike dealer with 2 showrooms, 8 employees receives Rs 4,800 crore bids for Rs 12 crore IPO: Report

A Rs 12 crore IPO for Resourceful Automobile, a Delhi-based two-wheeler dealership with just two showrooms and eight employees, saw bids totaling approximately Rs 4,800 crore, resulting in an oversubscription of nearly 400 times.

A report in Times of India said that the unusually high level of interest in this small to medium enterprise IPO baffled Dalal Street even as the offer's merchant banker struggled to explain the surprising attention.

As per the report, the company offered 10.2 lakh shares at a fixed price of Rs 117 with the issue opening on August 22 and closing on August 26. However, at the closing of subscription window on August 26 (Monday), the BSE data showed bids aggregating nearly 40.8 crore shares. This is equivalent to 398 times the subscription.