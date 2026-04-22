<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mphasis">Mphasis</a> on Tuesday announced its acquisition of Theory and Practice Business Intelligence Inc. (TAP) for upfront consideration of CAD 10 million (about Rs 68.45 crore) at closing, with management milestone-based, multi-year contingent consideration of up to CAD 20 million.</p><p>Theory and Practice is a technology company that developed Continuum AI, a Decision Intelligence platform, that combines AI with behavioural economics to improve business decision-making and understanding buyer behaviour. Established in 2018, with its headquarters in Vancouver, Canada, TAP guides leading enterprises in Financial Services, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) to turn their data into decisions. </p><p>By leveraging TAP’s Continuum AI, a modular and scalable platform designed to support the full spectrum of real-time enterprise decision-making, TAP brings together deep expertise in AI across domains such as demand forecasting, pricing, marketing, and supply chain decisions, enabling a broad set of other industry verticals. From descriptive analytics to predictive modeling to optimisation, Continuum AI enables clients to harmonize intelligence across functions while preserving the nuance of customer behaviour and the significance of high-stakes business decisions, the company said in a statement.</p>.AI takes centre-stage in India's online travel market.<p>Dr. Rogayeh Tabrizi, Founder & CEO, Theory and Practice, will be joining Mphasis’ leadership team as Executive Vice President - CPG and Head of Decision AI. She is an alumna of Simon Fraser University, where she did her MSc in Experimental Particle Physics, working on ATLAS Detector at CERN and completed her PhD in Economics.</p><p>“TAP’s Continuum AI will be a key catalyst for NeoIP, introducing a critical decision intelligence layer that can drive measurable economic outcomes for Enterprises. Over 80% of the AI spending is projected to be directed towards business reimagine and this extends Mphasis’ reach into a critical segment of AI spend initiatives. Built on advanced AI and deep behavioural economics capabilities, this combination allows us to move beyond task automation, towards systems that can reason over business objectives, constraints, and domain context, to deliver these outcomes,” said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director, Mphasis. </p><p>“We are excited to join the Mphasis family and bring Continuum AI into a larger platform and engineering ecosystem. TAP has shown how advanced modeling, causal inference, and optimisation can materially improve decision-making. Combined with Mphasis’ scale, industry vertical expertise ontology capabilities, and execution infrastructure, we now have the opportunity to turn these domain-specific successes into reusable decision assets that can be deployed, governed, and scaled across industries. Together, we are building a path for Enterprises from experimentation to repeatable and scalable value and business reimagine using AI. Our combined capabilities will enable clients to move beyond isolated pilots and unlock faster, more meaningful business decisions with intelligence, speed, and measurable impact,” Tabrizi said.</p>