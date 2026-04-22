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Mphasis acquires Theory and Practice Business Intelligence for Rs 68 crore

Theory and Practice is a technology company that developed Continuum AI, a Decision Intelligence platform, that combines AI with behavioural economics to improve business decision-making.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 21:12 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 21:12 IST
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