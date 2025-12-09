Mrinal Chatterjee to lead eBay's Bengaluru tech innovation hub

<p>Bengaluru: Global commerce leader eBay has appointed Mrinal Chatterjee as Vice President, Engineering, and General Manager of eBay Bengaluru. Mrinal will manage site operations and grow eBay’s Bengaluru site. The company's Bengaluru operations are focused on scaling AI-led innovation to develop AI-powered commerce solutions that enhance personalisation, trust, and overall customer experience globally.</p><p>“India remains an essential part of eBay’s global technology and talent strategy,” eBay SVP and Chief Technology Officer Mazen Rawashdeh said. He added Mrinal's deep expertise and proven track record in scaling technology organisations and building customer-first teams make him the right leader to oversee the company's Bengaluru technology innovation hub.</p><p>Before eBay, Mrinal Chatterjee served as Senior Vice President of Engineering and India Site Lead at Rippling, where he led a cross-functional organisation of over 1400 professionals in engineering, product, design and customer experience. He also held senior leadership roles in Walmart, Amazon, and Oracle.</p>.Stock markets fall for 2nd day on profit booking in bank, oil shares; Sensex sheds 436 points.<p>“eBay’s purpose to connect people and build communities to create economic opportunity for all resonates deeply with me,” Mrinal Chatterjee said.</p><p>“India’s talent and technology ecosystem has tremendous potential to shape the next era of global innovation," he added.</p><p>The company said it is dedicated to offering AI-first experiences to customers. More than 10 million sellers have used eBay’s Gen AI features to date, creating more than 300M new listings, and generating several billion dollars of Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) on eBay.</p>