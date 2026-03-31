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MS Dhoni invests in AI-driven storytelling platform Kuku TV, joins as brand ambassador

The platform hosts a library of 20,000+ titles across 7+ languages and multiple genres, with several shows crossing 100 million views.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 07:34 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 07:18 IST
India NewsSports NewsArtificial IntelligenceMS DhoniTrendingAI Techartificial intelligence and machine learningTrending Now

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