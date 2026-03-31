<p>Indian cricket icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni has officially invested in Kuku, the country's leading mobile-first, AI-powered storytelling platform. In addition to backing the company's vision financially, the legendary captain has signed on as the official brand ambassador for its premium shorts and drama application, Kuku TV.</p><p>Kuku operates a suite of storytelling apps, including Kuku TV for micro dramas, Kuku FM for audio storytelling and Guru for edutainment. The company has also recently expanded into theatrical releases. Founded in 2018 by IIT alumni Lal Chand Bisu, Vinod Kumar Meena and Vikas Goyal, Kuku has scaled to over 350 million installs across its apps. The platform hosts a library of 20,000+ titles across 7+ languages and multiple genres, with several shows crossing 100 million views.</p><p>Speaking about the partnership, MS Dhoni said, “I chose to invest in Kuku and also come on board as the ambassador for Kuku TV, because the platform really stood out to me. It has built a differentiated entertainment experience for audiences across India, spanning multiple languages and formats. The growth has been impressive, and I connect strongly with the founders, who come from small towns like mine and have built something of this scale. I believe in their vision of building an AI-driven storytelling platform from Bharat, for Bharat, and for the world.”</p><p>As part of the partnership, Kuku TV launched the campaign – #DhoniWatchesKukuTV, anchored by a brand film built around the line “<em>aap Mahi ko dekhte ho, aur Mahi Kuku TV ko</em>.”</p>.<p>The campaign playfully builds on Dhoni’s instinctive decision-making, bringing alive the idea of compelling, high-quality stories delivered in just two minutes. The film has been widely admired by fans and users, while also drawing strong appreciation from marketers for its sharp insight and execution.</p><p><strong>About Kuku</strong></p><p>Kuku initially made waves with its audiobooks and series on Kuku FM before spearheading India's micro-drama revolution with Kuku TV. The move paid off massively. Sensor Tower recognised Kuku TV as the world's fastest-growing app in its category in 2025. With over 180 million downloads and a massive library of 150,000+ episodes in seven languages, the platform drops hundreds of new micro-dramas every month.</p><p>Pushing the boundaries even further, Kuku TV recently rolled out an AI-powered lineup featuring fresh narratives in superhero, futuristic fiction, and mytho-fantasy genres.</p>