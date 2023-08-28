MTR Foods bracing for tempered sales this festive season: CEO

We’re sitting in a highly inflationary environment at this point of time. Post Covid-19 we’ve had one festival season where people went completely berserk. Now this is the second festival season. People have money, it is to be seen how people view the overall environment. If there’s a general buoyancy then people will splurge. But let’s see. Inflation and not so good monsoon may see a little pull back in the season sales. But coming up in front of us are two big seasons - in Kerala it is Onam, and in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh it is the Ayudha Puja, Dasara and Diwali which is the time when all root sales bump up. So we’re playing for that. So you've to plan for the best but have a plan B for a softer season.