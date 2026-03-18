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Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio hires banks for IPO, will raise no new funds: Report

Over the past six years, Jio ⁠has ‌diversified into artificial intelligence and raised funds from well-known investors.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 10:33 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 10:33 IST
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