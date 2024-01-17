Musk demands bigger stake in Tesla as price for AI work

Musk owns 13 per cent of Tesla after selling a substantial portion of his stake to finance his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. The social media site has struggled under his leadership and has plunged in value. An additional 12 per cent of Tesla would be worth $83 billion at the current share price, effectively recouping Musk’s investment in Twitter — which he has said he regrets — and then some.

“I am uncomfortable growing Tesla to be a leader in AI & robotics without having ~25 per cent voting control,” Musk wrote on X. “Enough to be influential, but not so much that I can’t be overturned.”

He went on: “Unless that is the case, I would prefer to build products outside of Tesla.” But he also said the board would take no action until a Delaware judge rules in a lawsuit brought by a Tesla shareholder challenging an earlier compensation plan that was instrumental in making Musk the richest person in the world.