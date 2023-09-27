Musk's Neuralink faces fresh allegations, probe sought by medical ethics group

Elon Musk is on the radar again with allegations of potential securities fraud being levelled at him, over the statements that he had made regarding the death of the animals that were used for research purposes at Neuralink, his biotech startup.

While Musk, in a Twitter post on September 10 attributed the death of the monkeys to their terminal illness (“close to death”, his post read) and not his company’s trial, a medical ethics group has sent letters to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) urging the agency to investigate Musk’s claims, reported WIRED. The letters claimed that the reason for the death of the primates was complications with the implant procedure.

The publication noted that in 2018, when SEC had charged Musk with securities fraud related to Tesla, it had considered his social media accounts as a source of investor news. Musk’s post on Neuralink’s monkey’s has over 7,60,000 views.

The company has reportedly raised over $280 million from outside investors. The SEC has jurisdiction over the sale of any securities including those of private companies like Neuralink.

Last year, Neuralink employees told Reuters the company was rushing and botching surgeries on monkeys, pigs and sheep, resulting in more animal deaths than necessary, as Musk pressured staff to pursue FDA approval. The animal experiments produced data intended to support the company's application for human trials, the sources said.