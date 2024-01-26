Musk's Starlink broadband licence for India facing delay, Verizon case to be blamed: Report

Elon Musk's Starlink is facing delays in obtaining a licence to provide satellite-based broadband services in India, and Verizon Communications, a US telecom company, is cited as a contributing factor to the setback, according to sources familiar with the matter, reported Economic Times.

The snag in Starlink's application revolves around mandatory ownership disclosure rules. Starlink has cited US privacy laws preventing it from divulging full shareholding details of its parent company, SpaceX, due to SpaceX being an unlisted entity. Instead, Starlink provided a declaration asserting that none of its shareholders are from countries that share a land border with India.

However, the Indian government, having learned from past experiences, is cautious about accepting such declarations, the publication noted. Verizon Communications India, in a similar scenario last year, submitted a declaration for renewing its Internet Service Provider (ISP) licence, stating that none of its entities had shareholders from India's neighbouring countries with a shared land border.