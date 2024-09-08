Musk's xAI in talks for share in future Tesla revenue: Reports

Elon Musk's AI startup xAI has held talks for a share in future Tesla revenue in return for giving Musk's electric vehicle maker access to xAI's technology and resources, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

Tesla would license xAI's artificial-intelligence models to help power full self-driving technology and share some of that revenue with the startup, according to the proposed arrangement as described to investors, the newspaper said.

xAI would also support the development of other features for Tesla, including a voice assistant in its electric cars and software to power its humanoid robot Optimus, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter whom it did not identify.