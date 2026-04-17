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Nagarro appoints Prateek Aggarwal as CFO

With this appointment, Nagarro expands and strengthens its leadership team, and establishes a dedicated CFO role to support the company’s continued global growth.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 14:37 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 14:37 IST
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