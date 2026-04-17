<p>Bengaluru: Digital engineering company Nagarro has appointed Prateek Aggarwal as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Management Board, effective May 1, 2026. He will serve an initial term of three years. </p><p>With this appointment, Nagarro expands and strengthens its leadership team, and establishes a dedicated CFO role to support the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/company">company</a>’s continued global growth.</p><p>Prateek Aggarwal brings more than 20 years of finance leadership experience in the technology and IT services sector. He has held senior roles in global listed companies, with a strong track record in financial management, operational discipline, and capital markets engagement. </p>.IIT Hyderabad appoints ex-DRDO chief as 'Honorary Advisor'.<p>Most recently, he served in a senior value creation role at RPSG Group. Prior to that, he was Chief Financial Officer at HCLTech and Hexaware Technologies, where he led global finance functions and supported business growth and transformation initiatives.</p><p>Christian Bacherl, Chairperson of Nagarro’s Supervisory Board, said, “Prateek Aggarwal brings deep experience from global listed technology services companies and a strong track record of financial leadership at scale. He has consistently strengthened finance organisations and helped build the financial discipline, governance standards, and capital markets perspective expected of a company like Nagarro."</p><p>Manas Human, co-founder and CEO of Nagarro, said, Prateek will play a key role, partnering with the broader leadership team on our ambitious growth journey.</p>