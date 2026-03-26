Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Namma Yatri parent Moving Tech Innovations acquires Dutch mobility firm Automicle

The acquisition marks Moving Tech’s entry into Europe.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 15:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 March 2026, 15:39 IST
Business Newscompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us