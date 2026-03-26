<p>Bengaluru: Mobility technology company Moving Tech Innovations (MTI), the company behind open mobility platforms including Namma Yatri, Yatri Sathi, Bharat Taxi and ChennaiOne, on Thursday announced the acquisition of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/netherlands">Netherlands</a>-based mobility firm Automicle Holding BV.<br><br>The acquisition marks Moving Tech’s entry into Europe. Today, it operates the world’s largest open infrastructure for shared mobility, having completed over 150 million trips and enabled more than Rs 2,500 crore in driver earnings without commissions. With this acquisition, Moving Tech takes that model to Europe.</p>.Drivers' welfare trust: Namma Yatri to contribute 2% of platform’s annual revenue .<p>Automicle has developed public mobility and digital parking solutions rooted in strong local partnerships. Both organisations are built on open protocols such as the Beckn Protocol and TOMP API standards.<br><br> “When we built Namma Yatri, we put cities and their people first,” said Magizhan and Shan MS, Co-founders of MovingTech Innovations. “We proved that zero-commission models work, that drivers deserve dignity and better earnings, and that public transport can be seamlessly integrated. With Automicle, we are taking those learnings beyond India," they said.</p>