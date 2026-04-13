<p>Bengaluru: Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Monday said the Nashik incident is being treated with the utmost seriousness and that the complaints and allegations emerging from the Nashik branch of TCS have been gravely concerning and anguishing.</p><p>"Action has already been initiated against the accused employees, and the company is extending its full cooperation to the ongoing investigations," he said.</p><p>Last week, the Nashik police formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the complaints lodged by eight employees, who claimed that senior colleagues mentally and sexually harassed them, and the human resources department turned a deaf ear to their complaints. The incidents were reported between 2022 and 2026. Police have since arrested seven people.</p>.TCS Nashik sexual harassment case: Female HR manager's police custody extended till April 15.<p>Chandrasekaran said the Tata Group maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct by its employees. A thorough investigation is underway to establish the facts and identify all individuals responsible for this situation.</p><p>He announced that Aarthi Subramanian, Chief Operating Officer at TCS, will lead this investigation.</p><p>"Appropriate and stringent action will be taken against those found guilty. Any necessary process improvements or corrective measures will be promptly implemented and strictly enforced," he added. Subramanian, who took charge in May last year, is the first woman COO at TCS.</p><p>Before this current role, Aarthi Subramanian was the Group Chief Digital Officer at Tata Sons. Her association with the Tata group spans over three decades.</p><p>Earlier, the IT-union body Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) on Monday filed a complaint against TCS with the Ministry of Labour and Employment. The union has condemned the incident and called for an immediate, comprehensive and time-bound audit of POSH compliance and overall workplace conditions at TCS. </p><p> "The facts emerging from this case indicate a troubling pattern, including abuse of authority, failure of internal complaint mechanisms and an apparent lack of sensitivity and responsibility on the part of those entrusted with protecting employees," said Harpreet Singh Saluja, President, NITES. The union has also demanded a wider audit across IT and ITeS companies in Maharashtra.</p><p>On Sunday, TCS, in a statement, said that the company has a long-standing zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form. "We have always ensured the highest standards of safety and wellbeing of our employees at the workplace. As soon as we were made aware of the matter in Nashik, we took swift action."</p><p>The spokesperson said that they are cooperating with the local law enforcement authorities, and any further action will be based on the conclusion of this investigation.</p>