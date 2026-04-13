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Nashik incident being treated with utmost seriousness: Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran

TCS COO Aarthi Subramanian to lead investigation
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 15:34 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 15:34 IST
Business NewsTCSN Chandrasekaran

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