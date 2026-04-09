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Nava raises $22 million in Series A funding; to build Asia’s full-stack AI cloud

The company said as enterprises rapidly adopt AI, they need next-gen hardware paired with AI-native software to deliver high performance at efficient cost.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 09:56 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 09:56 IST
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