<p>Bengaluru: Cloud infrastructure company building GPU compute and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">AI</a> data centres across Asia-Pacific, Nava (formerly Kluisz), has announced a 22 million dollars Series A funding, led by Greenoaks, with participation from RTP Global and Unicorn India Ventures.</p><p>Alongside the fundraise, the company also announced its rebrand to Nava. As part of its next phase of growth, Nava is establishing Singapore as its regional headquarters. The company has a strong execution base in India.</p><p>Founded in 2025 by Abhinav Sinha (Former Global COO & CPO at OYO, ex BCG), Vamshidhar Reddy (Former Partner at McKinsey, ex-AMD), and Abhijeet Singh (Former VP of Cloud at Jio, ex-AT&T), Nava is building a full-stack neo-cloud platform purpose-built for AI workloads.</p><p>This funding will enable Nava to build out its full-stack AI compute platform, expand and scale operations across APAC, and hire senior leadership and high-caliber talent across AI data centre design, GPU engineering, go-to-market, and operations.</p><p>The company said as enterprises rapidly adopt AI, they need next-gen hardware paired with AI-native software to deliver high performance at efficient cost.</p><p>The infrastructure gap is widening. KPMG estimates that data centre capacity across Southeast Asia will need to triple by 2030 to meet surging AI compute demand, and India faces a comparable shortfall. Yet most of that capacity today is legacy cloud, not purpose-built for AI workloads, Nava added.</p>.Meta unveils first AI model from costly superintelligence team.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-business-news/business-companies-news">company</a> is adopting a vertically integrated approach that brings together AI-optimised data centres, high-performance GPU compute, AI-native orchestration and inferencing layers, and developer-friendly access and tooling.</p><p>Abhinav Sinha, Co-founder and CEO, Nava, said, “This fundraise marks an important step in our journey. What started as an AI-native cloud platform has now evolved into something much larger, where we are building the foundational cloud platform layer for AI in Asia."</p><p>Bhaskar Majumdar, Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures, said, “We are witnessing a structural shift with AI driving demand for compute infra and GPUs, a critical part of the overall value chain."</p><p>Nava previously raised a 9.6 million dollars seed round led by RTP Global, with participation from Unicorn India Ventures, Blume Founders Fund, and Climber Capital.</p>