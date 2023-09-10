NCLAT dismisses insolvency plea against Wipro

Agreeing with it, the NCLAT said: "It is the consistent stand of Wipro that 97 per cent of the amount was paid and the balance 3 per cent was kept on hold only on account of evaluating customer satisfaction and it was established that there was a delay of six weeks on behalf of the Appellant Company in executing the job assigned to them on account of which liquidated damages/Penalty of Rs 40,56,539, which is as per the terms of the contract was levied".