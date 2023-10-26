Nestle India banks on more sales from online channels

Nestle India currently has 10 new projects in the pipeline that are expected to be launched in the coming months, and the company is also planning to look into niche opportunities presented by various geographies.

Half of the company’s portfolio was impacted by price hikes in the last few months, and these are not expected to be rolled back anytime soon as although the pace of increasing prices has come down, the price of commodities itself has not declined, the executive said. “While inflation in recent times has come down, commodity prices remain high,” he added.

For instance, milk prices have increased 60% since 2018, and green coffee prices have surged 47% during this time. Going forward, the company expects surging green coffee and packaging prices, the latter of which have increased recently due to the Israel-Gaza conflict-related oil price hikes, may cause some headwinds. However, the company may be able to hold the line for pricing of coffee and coco, if no dramatic or unpredictable challenges surface, Narayanan said.

At the same time, the entry of regional players and startups in the FMCG market has also caused volumes to come down marginally, but these are stabilising with time, Narayanan said.