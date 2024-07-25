Nestlé India disappoints analysts with its 7% rise in net profit

Bengaluru: The India-arm of the multinational FMCG company Nestlé posted a 7 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 746.6 crore for FY25’s first quarter ended June. This fell short of the analysts’ expectations pegged at Rs 816 crore, as per LSEG data.

Its profit from operations increased 3.3 per cent to Rs 4,814 crore from Rs 4,658.5 crore on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

“Despite external challenges such as lower consumption growth, concerns on continued food inflation and volatile commodity prices, we have delivered growth across our product groups. Almost a fourth of our growth has been mix and volume-led, and we hope to strengthen this trend in the coming months,” said Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India.