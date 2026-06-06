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Nestle India pays Rs 1,024.5 crore licence fee to Swiss parent entity in FY26

Besides, Nestle India also paid a 'withholding tax on general licence fees' of 102.47 crore for the financial year ended March 2026.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 17:02 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 17:02 IST
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