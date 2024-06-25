Nestle launches website for individuals on weight loss drugs

Why it's important

As more people use GLP-1 drugs for weight control, several telehealth companies have started offering services to support these individuals.

In June, Kroger Health, the division of the grocery chain Kroger that operates pharmacies and clinics across the U.S., revamped its weight management program to offer patients access to medical treatments such as Wegovy, Zepbound and others.

Health and wellness platform Hims Hers Health in May also added compounded versions of GLP-1 injections to its comprehensive weight loss portfolio