Nestle shares continue to decline for 2nd day

New Delhi: Shares of Nestle India continued to trade lower on Friday, declining over 3.50 per cent, amid reports that the global FMCG major sold infant milk products with more sugar content in less developed countries.

The stock declined 3.53 per cent to Rs 2,375.75 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it dipped 2 per cent to Rs 2,412.05 apiece.

On Thursday, the shares of Nestle India had declined over 3 per cent.

Nestle India on Thursday said it has reduced added sugar on baby food products in India by over 30 per cent, depending on variants, over the past five years, amid reports that the global FMCG major sold products with more sugar content in less developed countries.