Nestle sugar controversy: 'There is no risk to kids', assures MD Suresh Narayanan

So, he said, "What all that we're saying is that, yes added sugar is there, the content is declared in our packs. There has been a 30 per cent reduction in the last five years and there is a further journey to reduce it to whatever will be the bare minimum."

Further, Narayanan said, 'What is important for us is to develop a product for the Indian infant which is compatible with the global standards and that's the objective and that's done with levels of ingredients which are not harmful.'

He acknowledged that food regulator FSSAI through a 'set of questions' has sought information on the sugar content in Cerelac from Nestle India.