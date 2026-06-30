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Nestle to cut artificial colourings from all products by end-2026

It extends Nestle's efforts beyond the United States, where it has already eliminated artificial colourings ​from its portfolio.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 14:40 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 14:40 IST
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