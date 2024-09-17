<p>New Delhi: Broadcast major Network18 on Wednesday announced the appointment of Raj Jain as an Independent Director to its board for a period of five years from March 25, 2026, up to March 24, 2031.</p>.<p>Jain, former Chief Executive Officer of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. (The Times Group), brings years of experience across sectors.</p>.<p>He has also previously served as CEO of Walmart India and Managing Director and CEO of Whirlpool India, giving him a mix of media and consumer business expertise.</p>.<p>Commenting on the development, Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman, Network18, said, "We are delighted to welcome Raj Jain to the Board of Network18 as an independent Director.</p><p>"Raj brings a rare combination of media and consumer leadership, having led Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. (The Times Group) with distinction and built Walmart India’s operations from the ground up. </p><p>"With a career spanning leadership roles across sectors, Raj’s deep understanding of scale, transformation and corporate governance will add significant value as we continue to strengthen our businesses and drive long-term growth.”</p>