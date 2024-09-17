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Network18 appoints Raj Jain as independent director

Jain, former Chief Executive Officer of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. (The Times Group), brings years of experience across sectors.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 18:42 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 18:42 IST
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