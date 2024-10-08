Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

New body to handle disputes between EU users and Facebook, TikTok, YouTube

With a team of experts, the body will apply human review to every case within 90 days, and decide whether platforms' decisions are consistent with their content policies, it said in a statement.
Reuters
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 08:53 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2024, 08:53 IST
Business NewsFacebookYouTubeTikTok

Follow us on :

Follow Us