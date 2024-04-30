NFRA penalises 3 auditors in Reliance Home Finance case

"The auditor (Dhiraj & Dheeraj, Patni and Gupta) did not perform sufficient appropriate audit procedures in respect of verification of the company's assessment of the going concern assumption, and adequacy of the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) of Rs 278 crore on loans at amortised costs of Rs 16,259 crore, which included Rs 7,849 crore of GPCL to credit impaired entities on which ECL was only Rs 173 crore," NFRA said in the order.