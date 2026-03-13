NHAI grants Rs. 27 crore contract for toll operations on Karnataka’s NH-48

<p>Hazoor Multi Projects Limited (HMPL) has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for operating a user fee collection agency on a key section of National Highway-48 in Karnataka. The company disclosed the development in a regulatory filing to the stock exchange under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.</p><p>The contract pertains to the Chowlaggere fee plaza located at kilometre 193.020 on the four-lane stretch between Hassan and Maranahally. As part of the agreement, HMPL will be responsible for collecting toll fees from vehicles using the highway and maintaining the adjacent toilet facilities at the plaza, including replenishment of consumable items.</p><p>According to the details provided in the annexure of the filing, the order was awarded through a competitive e-tendering process conducted by NHAI. The project is a domestic contract with an execution period of one year. The total value of the order stands at ₹27.15 crore.</p><p>The company also clarified that the contract does not involve any related-party transactions and that neither the promoter nor promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.</p><p>The award is expected to strengthen HMPL’s presence in infrastructure-related operations, particularly in toll management and highway services.</p>